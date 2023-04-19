Jake Gyllenhaal "made a lot of sourdough bread" amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The 42-year-old actor lived next door to fellow Hollywood star Jamie Lee Curtis during the COVID lockdown, and she's now revealed that they helped each other through the health crisis.

The actress - who is also Jake's godmother - told PEOPLE: "We've just gotten to know each other. He also lived with me during COVID for almost a year. He and Jeanne lived in the house next door that I have. And so there was also that. For a minute."

Jake - who has been in a relationship with model Jeanne Cadieu since 2018 - developed his passion for baking bread amid the pandemic.

Jamie shared: "He made a lot of sourdough bread, a lot."

Jake has actually continued to bake post-lockdown.

He said: "I am still eating sourdough. Yes. I haven't stopped. Even though we're out of the pandemic, I am still making sourdough."

Jamie previously revealed that Jake became a "bread aficionado" during the pandemic.

The award-winning actress recalled Jake delivering bread to her amid the crisis.

She told 'The Jess Cagle Show': "There was a mass of people around the world that felt that all this time alone demanded and learned new expertise, which is sourdough bread from really good starter. So yes, he became a sourdough bread aficionado.

"I would be sitting in my office at my house and we were still in the middle of COVID. So everybody was staying really far away from each other. And I remember my window would be open at my desk and this figure would come up on my desk and just slide a plate with a steaming boule of sourdough bread, and then he would walk away."