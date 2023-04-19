Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes have "always had a lot of love for each other".

The 26-year-old singer and Shawn, 24, were recently spotted sharing a kiss at Coachella, and the celebrity duo "still care about each other" - despite announcing their split almost two years ago.

A source told 'Entertainment Tonight': "Camila and Shawn were talking and spending time together for months before Coachella.

"They always had a lot of love for each other, even while they were broken up. They still care about each other."

Camila and Shawn always planned to meet each other at Coachella. But, in spite of their kiss, the duo are not back together.

The insider added: "They knew they were both heading to Coachella and had plans to meet up and hang out.

"Shawn and Camila had been in touch the last few weeks and have cleared the air about their break-up. There is still a connection between them and both of them shared they still care about one another. It's very casual at this point.

"Shawn and Camila let loose during night one of Coachella and were just having fun. There is still undeniable chemistry between the two and everyone around them can feel it."

Camila and Shawn announced their break-up via a joint statement in 2021.

The brunette beauty - who shot to fame as part of Fifth Harmony - and Shawn insisted at the time that they would remain friends.

The statement read: "Hey guys, we've decided to end our romantic relationship but our love for one another as humans is stronger than ever. [heart emoji]

"We started our relationship as best friends and will continue to be best friends. We so appreciate your support from the beginning and moving forward [heart emojis] Camila and Shawn (sic)"