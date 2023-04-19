Barry Humphries is in a "serious" condition in hospital after suffering a health setback.

The 89-year-old comedian - who is best known for his alter ego Dame Edna Everage - recently underwent hip replacement surgery and has now been readmitted to Sydney's St. Vincent's Hospital after experiencing complications.

According to entertainment journalist Peter Ford, the beloved entertainer is "comfortable" and has his family by his side.

He told Channel Seven's 'Sunrise' TV show: "Statement to media due to be released shortly. At this moment Barry is a serious condition but being kept comfortable. He's surrounded by family.

“Barry won’t give up easily. Whether that’s a realistic goal, I don’t know … I am told that Barry’s health has worsened in the last week."

The reporter said there are "serious concerns" about what is next for Barry but he has a "fantastic" medical team and has been able to find "moments of humour".

He added: "Things are tough. But Barry has a fighting spirit, and he won’t give up easily. [But] There are very serious concerns about what happens next … it is a very tough time at the moment."

The veteran comic previously admitted he had been left in "agony" when he tripped on a rug at home in February, leading him to undergo the hip replacement operation.

But he was determined to get back on his feet in order to tour Australia later this year and had been enduring "very painful" sessions with a physiotherapist at the hospital's rehabilitation facility.

He told the Sydney Morning Herald newspaper last month: "I have to get back on my feet ... I'm going back on tour later this year.

"The result of my broken hip means I now have a titanium hip ... you can call me 'Bionic Bazza'."