Imagine Dragons frontman Dan Reynolds' estranged wife Aja Volkman has filed for divorce.

The pair separated last year, and now singer Aja - who has kids Arrow, 10, twins Coco and Gia, six, and three-year-old Valentine with the 35-year-old star - has officially called time on their marriage.

According to court records obtained by TMZ, Aja filed for divorce on Tuesday (18.04.23) in Los Angeles.

Dan and Aja split in 2018 but late reconciled, and then in September 2022, Dan confirmed they had gone their separate ways after 11 years of marriage.

In a social media statement, he said at the time: “I am saddened to say that after many beautiful years together Aja and I have separated.

“Being great parents to our children is our number one priority. Thank you for always supporting us with love and care for all these years.”

In 2021, Dan recalled how he didn't speak to his spouse for seven months and was "driving to the lawyer's office to sign the divorce papers" in 2018 when Aja sent him a text which ultimately saved their marriage.

He said the text had "turned [his] perspective upside down".

Dan shared at the time: "She said she didn't need to own me to love me. She loved me without expectations."

He told how they "ditched the lawyers and went to lunch", and the meal marked a new beginning for the pair.

Dan added on TikTok: "It felt like the first date again. We called off the divorce."

The music star explained how the message inspired the group's song 'Follow You'.

He wrote: "I wrote this song after I got that text."

Dan and Aja sought therapy to get their relationship back on track after deciding to reconcile.

He previously told PEOPLE: "We've been going through marriage counselling and putting in a lot of work to keep our family strong.

"Fortunately for us, we worked through it. If that hadn't have been the case for us, there's many people before us who paved that route and still raised great kids together or go on to be friends, or whatever it is. Relationships are complex."