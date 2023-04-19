Neymar and his girlfriend Bruna Biancardi are expecting their first child together.

The 31-year-old Brazilian footballer - who already has 12-year-old son Davi with his ex Carolina Dantas - and the 28-year-old influencer took to Instagram to share pictures of her baby bump.

A joint caption translated from Brazilian Portuguese read: "We dream of your life, we plan your arrival and know that you are here to complete our love, leave our days much happier.

"You're going to join a beautiful family, with a brother, grandparents, uncles and aunts who already love you very much!

"Come soon child, we are waiting for you!

"'Before I formed you in the womb I chose you; before you were born I set you apart' - Jeremiah 1:5."

In one image, Neymar and Bruna are seen kissing while they both have their hands placed on her baby bump in the shape of a heart.

Several stars congratulated the couple, including Aine Coutinho, the wife of Neymar's Brazil teammate Philippe Coutinho.

In a post translated from Brazilian Portuguese, she wrote: "Congrats family!! May God bless!! (sic)"

Influencer Tata Cocielo wrote: "Congratulations"

The couple went Instagram official with their romance in January 2022, before splitting last August.

But the pair late reconciled, and Bruna paid tribute to the Paris Saint-Germain footballer when he turned 31 in February.

She wrote at the time: "Happy birthday beautiful.

"I told you everything today. I'm putting this little picture here just for the record.

"May your new year be amazing and blessed! May you not lack reasons to celebrate, friends by your side, achievements, many goals and health :)

"May God continue to shield our relationship. I love youuuuuu! Always count on me. (sic)"