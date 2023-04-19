Brie Larson keeps her skincare routine "very, very simple" to maintain a balance with her work life.

The 33-year-old actress - who has starred in the Marvel Cinematic Universe with upcoming roles in 'The Marvels' and 'Fast X' - admitted she has embraced a "lazy" beauty routine as she looks to keep things light.

Speaking in Vogue magazine's 'Beauty Secrets' web series, she said: "While I've always had a skincare routine, it has changed over the years, of course, as I've gotten older.

"The main thing for me was once I started being on longer jobs where I am wearing [makeup longer]… it's not just putting the makeup on; it's the constant rubbing and touching up."

That doens't work well with her skin, so she prefers to keep things "simple" and take advantage of the more low key time away from film sets.

She added: "I think just mostly because I'm a little lazy, but the other part is because it allows my skin just a bit of recharge and breathing."

Brie also reflected on her long hours as an actress - including a lot of early starts - and revealed her secret to avoiding bags under her eyes.

She said: "I'm always exhausted, so I will use [Decorté Liposome Advanced Repair Eye Serum] as a preventative.

"I don't want people to know that I'm tired; I think people need to know I am doing the impossible with ease."

When it comes to makeup, she keeps things typically natural with a light foundation containing SPF, plus blush and minimal eyebrow styling with almost nothing on her eyelashes.

She revealed: "Here's a real curveball that you wouldn't have expected. I got a lash lift, so it doesn't really take that much mascara."