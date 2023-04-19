Netflix will ship its final rental DVD later this year.

The streaming giant has operate a physical rental service for 25 years but the company is set to call time as "the DVD business continues to shrink".

In a statement, Netflix co-CEO Ted Sarandos said: "We feel so privileged to have been able to share movie nights with our DVD members for so long, so proud of what our employees achieved and excited to continue pleasing entertainment fans for many more decades to come.

"Our goal has always been to provide the best service for our members, but as the DVD business continues to shrink, that's going to become increasingly difficult.

"Making 2023 our final season allows us to maintain our quality of service through the last day and go out on a high note."

An online FAQ confirms the final discs will be shipped on September 29, with returns of rented discs accepted through October 27.

Customers will get a final bill in August, while the service will continue until the September date.

Netflix was founded in 1997, with DVDs being sold and rented by mail, latter service becoming the focus until the streaming side launched in 2007.

The first ever DVD the company shipped was 'Beetlejuice' in 1998.

The firm has said it shipped over 5.2 billion discs over 25 years, with 40 million unique subscribers.