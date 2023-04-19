Teddi Mellencamp claims she had a one-night stand with Matt Damon 20 years ago.

The 'Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' star claimed she hooked up with the 'Last Duel' actor after sneaking into a nightclub but things never progressed from there because she didn't give Matt, now 52, her contact details.

Appearing on SiriusXM, the 41-year-old star said: "I was 20. I had a fake ID to get into the club. He was probably 30, 10 years older. I only slept with him once. It was a one-night stand.

"He didn't get my number."

Teddi initially didn't want to reveal the identity of her high-profile hook up.

She said: "All I can tell you is he has a very famous best friend as well. That's all I'm saying."

But her 'Two Ts in a Pod' co-host Tamra Judge teased: "His first name starts with an M and his last name starts with a D."

'Jeff Lewis Live' producer Jamison Scala then correctly guessed the identity of the 'Bourne Identity' star.

Matt - who previously dated the likes of Winona Ryder and Minnie Driver before marrying Luciana Barroso in 2005 - has admitted before that he couldn't see himself settling down when he was in his early 30s.

Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter in 2015, he said: "I remember thinking, in my early 30s, that I wouldn't [get married], you know?

"I didn't think it was going to happen for me. My brother found his soulmate very young - he'd just turned 26 when they were married. He'd been married for 10 years by the time I even met my wife, and I looked at this really happy, wonderful marriage and kind of went, 'I guess that's not going to happen for me.' And then it did."