'The Crown' will end with the wedding of King Charles and Queen Consort Camilla.

The Netflix regal drama has faced some criticism of the royal family but it is planning to end the saga on a positive note so viewers are left with a "warm and happy" feeling that it is hoped will override the outrage of its depiction of Princess Diana's death.

Actors Dominic West and Olivia Williams, who portray Prince Charles and Camilla Parker Bowles on the show, are set to film the wedding scenes this week, with York Minster being used instead of Windsor Castle's St George's Chapel, where the real couple tied the knot in 2005.

A source told the Daily Mail newspaper: "For some months it has felt like the show has been goading the public by ghoulishly telling the story of Diana's death in a heartless way, therefore causing upset to Princes William and Harry needlessly.

"So the decision to end it so nicely, Netflix hope, will change the perception that they want to be callous, they hope it will remove the bad taste from viewers' mouths.

"Charles and Camilla's wedding will be a true celebration and a really happy moment in the history of the monarchy. It also fits nicely into the King's Coronation year.

"But there are some staff working on the programme who see this all as a cynical move to protect Netflix from leaving its audience really upset at retelling Diana's tragic death."

Earlier this year, Helena Bonham Carter - who played Princess Margaret in series three and four of 'The Crown' - suggested it was time for the programme to end.

She told the Observer newspaper: "I should be careful here, but I don't think it should carry on, actually.

"I'm in it and I loved my episodes, but it's very different now. When 'The Crown' started it was a historic drama, and now it's crashed into the present. But that's up to them."

The 'Harry Potter' actress previously suggested that Peter Morgan's drama had a "moral responsibility" to remind viewers that they are not watching a documentary.

Helena said in 2020: "I do feel very strongly because I think we have a moral responsibility to say hang on guys, it's not a drama doc, we're making a drama. They are different entities."