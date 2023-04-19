Elon Musk has announced plans for his TruthGPT chatbot.

The billionaire Twitter owner has revealed his ideas for an alternative to OpenAI's ChatGPT and said it would be a "maximum truth-seeking AI that tries to understand the nature of the universe".

Despite being an early investor in OpenAI, he accused the company of training the chatbot "to be politically correct".

He told Fox News that he is "going to start something which I call TruthGPT or a maximum truth-seeking AI that tries to understand the nature of the universe".

He claimed that the platform "might be the best path to safety, in the sense that an AI that cares about understanding the universe, [is] unlikely to annihilate humans because we are an interesting part of the universe".

As well as new hardware, Twitter has brought in engineers to work on the project as he seeks to compete with OpenAI.

When it comes to Musk's own concerns about the growth of artificial intelligence and the implications of that, he said: "AI is more dangerous than, say, mismanaged aircraft design or production maintenance or bad car production."

He added: "It has the potential – however small one may regard that probability, but it is non-trivial – it has the potential of civilizational destruction.”