Amazon Prime Video is launching a new Dialogue Boost feature.

The retail giant's streaming platform has unveiled plans for a feature primarily aimed for those who are hard of hearing, which lets viewers bump up the volume of dialogue to make it clearer over background music or effects in certain shows or movies.

Initially, Dialogue Boost is being rolled out on certain Amazon Originals titles.

The feature looks at the audio in a film or series and identifies parts where dialogue could be difficult to hear above background noise.

It can be turned on in the audio and subtitle drop down menu, with 'English Dialogue Boost Medium' and 'Dialogue Boost: High'.

Any devices that support Prime Video can access the feature, with titles including 'The Big Sick', 'Being the Ricardos' and 'The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel'.

Raf Soltanovich, VP of technology at Prime Video and Amazon Studios, said in a statement: "Our library of captioned and audio described content continues to grow, and by leveraging our technological capabilities to create industry-first innovations like Dialogue Boost, we are taking another step to create a more accessible streaming experience."

It comes as many companies are looking to boost accessibility, and earlier this year Amazon Fire TV added a feature allowing customers with hearing loss to directly stream audio to their hearing implants.

Alongside Meta, Microsoft, Google and Apple, Amazon has also backed the Speech Accessibility Project from the University of Illinois with the goal of improving the use of voice recognition technology for a range of speech patterns and disabilities.