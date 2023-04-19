To mark its 25th anniversary, the Game Boy Color is getting a rare new game.

Limited Run's Carbon Engine team and Sunsoft have joined forces on an "all-new, colourised remaster" of 1992's 'Trip World DX' for Nintendo's handheld game console.

The game was originally only released in Japan and Europe before coming to North America.

Limited Run Games' Carbon Engine was used to bring the graphics up to date.

A description of the game reads: "In the classic Trip World, you take part in a globetrotting adventure through Trip World, a land filled with endearing creatures and mythical beings, as the bunny-like hero Yakopoo.

"A showstopper on its original handheld hardware, Trip World features some of the finest graphics and music ever heard in a video game in this form factor. The quality of its presentation is matched perfectly by the spot-on game mechanics and atmospheric level design that encourages the player to take part and enjoy the many sights of Trip World rather than rush through and beat it."

Physical copies can be pre-ordered from April 28.

As well as the classic handheld, the game will also be available on the Nintendo Switch, PC, PS4 and PS5.

The Game Boy Color version is priced from $39.99.

A release date is not known at this time, but pre-orders end on June 9.