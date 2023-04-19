A "secret announcement" is being teased for the 'Diablo IV' developer update livestream on Thursday (20.04.23).

The fourth instalment in the apocalyptic Blizzard RPG series is due for release on June 6, but this week fans can expect a "deeper dive" into the upcoming game, with 'Diablo' boss Rod Fergusson hinting at some big news.

Community director Adam Fletcher, designer Joe Shely, assistant game director Joesph Piepiora and streamer Rhykker are taking part in the livestream.

The former tweeted: Don't forget this Thursday is the #DiabloIV Developer Update livestream w/ special guest host @Rhykker alongside @JoeShely @JPiepiora and myself.

"This will be a big one! Aiming for 90 mins as we dive deeper in endgame, class/dungeon beta learnings, and more! Lots to talk about!"

And Fergusson re-tweeted and asked: "Wait, wait, wait... @PezRadar is this the one with the secret announcement or are we not talking about that yet? I would hate to give it away.

"BTW so glad I'm using Slack right now and not something public like Twitter to ask that. That would be the worst."

The game will be released for PC, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and Xbox.