Dame Angela Lansbury's former home has been sold.

The 'Beauty and the Beast' actress and her husband Peter Shaw - who passed away in 2003 - had paid $925,000 for the four-bedroom abode in Brentwood, California, in 1985 and she lived there until her death in October 2022 aged 96, but now her family have closed a deal on the property for $4.9 million, TMZ reports.

The 3,708 square foot property stands on a near-half acre site and the grounds boast a pool, huge patio, a terraced garden area with a small greenhouse, and lush greenery. The house boasts four bathrooms and has a lot of natural light thanks to skylights and large windows.

The 'Murder She Wrote' star passed away in her sleep.

Her family previously said in a statement: "The children of Dame Angela Lansbury are sad to announce that their mother died peacefully in her sleep at home in Los Angeles at 1:30 AM today, Tuesday, October 11, 2022, just five days shy of her 97th birthday."

Her death led to an outpouring of grief from Hollywood.

Alongside a photograph of them together, Josh Gad wrote on Twitter: "It is rare that one person can touch multiple generations, creating a breadth of work that defines decade after decade. #AngelaLansbury was that artist. From “Mame” to “Bedknobs” to “Murder She Wrote” to “B TB” to “Mary Poppins Returns” she touched 4 generations. RIP Legend [prayer emoji] (sic)"

Elsewhere, Jesse Tyler Ferguson has recalled a particularly memorable encounter that he had with the late actress.

The 46-year-old actor wrote on the micro-blogging platform: "I'll never forget sitting next to Angela Lansbury at an opening night. Even though I had to pee I refused to leave my seat during intermission. I spent the 15 minutes chatting with her instead. She was incredibly lovely and I'm so glad I had that brief time with her. RIP Angela. (sic)"

Former 'Star Trek' actor George Takei also took to social media to pay tribute to the stage and screen icon.

He wrote: "Angela Lansbury, who graced the stage for decades winning five Tony awards and brought the sleuthing Jessica Fletcher into our living rooms for a dozen years, has passed. A tale old as time, our beloved Mrs. Potts will sing lullabies to us now from the stars. Rest, great soul."