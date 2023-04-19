Priyanka Chopra "loves" to be able to take her daughter on the road with her.

The 40-year-old actress has 15-month-old Malti Marie with former Disney Channel star husband Nick Jonas and explained that because she is not of school age just yet, it is "cool" to be able to "schlep" the little one around the country with her as she goes to work.

She told 'Entertainment Tonight': "I started traveling when I was very young, when I was, like, four or five months. So it's the same thing for her, right now. She's not in school, so we can schlep her wherever we want. I love spending time with her so it's so cool."

Meanwhile, the 'Quantico' star - who last month took Malti away for her first trip to Mumbai - had to visit various places around the world for her thriller series 'Citadel' and explained that the project was demanding in both a physical and emotional sense as she spent more than a year shooting for it.

She added: "We shot it over a year and a half, and we had to really push ourselves to be physically at [our] best, because anything could come up at any time. The stunts required a lot, it was physically heavy and also emotionally daunting.

"We shot it during 2021, we were all in a bubble. But shooting with the Russos, they really gave us some credible resources to be able to pull off whatever these stunts needed."

Priyanka previously recalled the terror she and Nick felt after Malti - who they had via a surrogate - was born three months prematurely and admitted they didn't know if the tot would survived.

She told Britain's Vogue magazine: "I was in the operating room when she came out. She was so small, smaller than my hand ... I saw what the intensive-care nurses do. They do God's work.

"Nick and I were both standing there as they intubated her. I don't know how they even found what they needed [in her tiny body] to intubate her.

"We spent every single day with her on my chest, on my husband's chest. I didn't know if she would make it or not."