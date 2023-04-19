Victoria Justice has insisted that she is "not jealous" of Ariana Grande.

The 30-year-old actress co-starred alongside Ariana, 29, in the musical Nickelodeon series 'Victorious' in the late 2000s and in the years since it was cancelled, a clip of the cast discussing their budding singing careers has gone viral.

In the clip, Victoria says: "I think we all sing!" and has now dismissed the idea of her being "jealous" of Ariana's rise to pop superstardom in recent years as the "biggest rumour."

She told E! News: "I think the biggest rumor is this whole narrative that was created with me being jealous of her and of us not being friends."

The former 'Zoey 101' actress - who continues to appear on screen with roles in Netflix movie ' A Perfect Pairing' and will soon be seen in 'California King' whilst Ariana is shooting the role of Glinda in musical movie 'Wicked' - went on to add that it is just a "constant story" that has seen herself and her fellow star "pitted against each other", but insisted that it is all irrelevant now.

She added: "I feel like it's this constant story of the media and people wanting to pit people against each other, and it's just so not even relevant anymore now!"

'Victorious' was a comedy centered on a performing arts school and also featured the likes of 'Dynasty' actress Elizabeth Gillies - who appeared alongside Ariana in the musical '13 on Broadway in the years before they were famous - as well as 'Miss Universe' singer Avan Jogia and DJ Matt Bennett.

In 2020, the cast reunited for virtual Zoom meeting during the COVID-19 pandemic and Ariana exclaimed at the time: "my heart is yelling. love you so much. the best night."(sic)