Priyanka Chopra wants to study at a business school.

The 40-year-old actress has become one of Hollywood's most sought-after stars in recent years - but Priyanka remains keen to learn more about the entertainment industry.

She told E! News: "I want to either go to business school to understand the nitty-gritty of how my industry works and the other industries work.

"The business of entertainment really interested me, or film-making. Those are my two choices."

Priyanka started her career as a teenager, and as a result, she never had the opportunity to really pursue her academic ambitions.

She said: "I've always wanted to go back to school.

"I don't know if I'll ever do that but it's been a passion of mine. My career started when I was 17, 18 so I never got to have the academic heights that I wanted."

Meanwhile, Priyanka recently revealed that she had "beef with people" in Bollywood.

The actress achieved huge success in India before she made the switch to Hollywood, and Priyanka recently explained why she decided to leave the Indian film industry.

Speaking on the 'Armchair Expert With Dax Shepard' podcast, Priyanka explained: "I was being pushed into a corner in the industry.

"I had people not casting me for reasons … I had beef with people. I was tired of the politics. I was just like, ‘I need a break.'"

Priyanka signed a record deal in the US in 2011.

The actress - who is married to pop star Nick Jonas - explained that the deal opened doors for her in America.

She shared: "This music thing gave me an opportunity to go into another part of the world, not crave for the movies I wanted to get. But I was required to schmooze certain clubs and cliques of people and it would require, like, groveling and I had worked for a long time by then that I didn’t feel like I wanted to do it.

"So when this music thing came, I was like f*** it. I’m gonna go to America, and Interscope was amazing. They threw the building at me."