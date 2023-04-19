Serena Williams could make an "eight-figure" sum from her memoir.

The 41-year-old sporting icon retired from professional tennis in 2022, and Serena is now focusing on her upcoming memoir.

A source told the New York Post newspaper's Page Six column that Serena is "selling a memoir via [power literary agent] Suzanne Gluck at WME".

The insider added that there are already "eight-figure deals on the table" for the book.

A second source suggested that a money-spinning deal might have already been agreed.

Serena - who has Olympia, five, with her husband Alexis Ohanian - was initially looking at offers for multiple books. However, she ultimately settled on releasing one book for an eye-watering sum instead.

Earlier this month, meanwhile, Serena launched 926 Productions, a multimedia production company, that already has a number of projects in the pipeline.

The company is working on a soccer documentary, called 'Copa ’71', about the 1971 unofficial Women's World Cup, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Serena announced her retirement from tennis in September.

The record-breaking star confirmed the news via a post on social media, which also featured a photo of herself on the front cover of Vogue magazine.

Serena - who is the younger sister of fellow tennis legend Venus Williams - wrote at the time: "Vogue. September cover issue. There comes a time in life when you have to decide to move in a different direction.That time is always hard when you love something so much. My goodness do I enjoy tennis. But now, the countdown has begun. I have to focus on being a mom, my spiritual goals and finally discovering a different, but just exciting Serena. I'm gonna relish these next few weeks [heart emojis] (sic)"