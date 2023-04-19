Cheryl Burke feels as though she's "starting over" in her life.

The 38-year-old dancer - who is best known for her appearances on 'Dancing with the Stars' - has taken to social media to discuss the "trauma" that she's experienced during her life.

Cheryl - who was married to actor Matthew Lawrence between 2019 and 2022 - said in an Instagram video: "I'm 38. I'm a trauma survivor. I'm 5 years sober. I'm recently divorced. I retired from my career last year. I feel like in many ways I'm starting over. While letting go of the past is helpful, new beginnings scare me and are often overwhelming. I try to stay grateful, but sometimes I get stuck in fear. I know life will sort itself out, it always does. (sic)"

Cheryl captioned the video: "Life can be so simple but so complicated at the same time #healingjourney #selflovejourney #gratitudeattitude. (sic)"

Meanwhile, in March, Cheryl revealed that she "totally would get married again".

The dancer confessed that she was "still looking for love", despite her previous heartbreak.

During an appearance on 'The Most Dramatic Podcast Ever', she explained: "I have always been open to doing new things. And, you know, hey, I'm still looking for love. I mean, I'm not looking, you know what I'm saying?"

The TV star revealed that she had started dating once again, and that she was even open to getting married.

Discussing her love life, Cheryl said: "I'm dating myself at the moment. I totally would get married again.

"I mean, I know we should probably go from like meeting somebody first, not like straight to the altar, but our time is limited on this planet."