Dame Julie Andrews is happy to remain "in the background" on 'Bridgerton'.

The 87-year-old actress voices the narrator, Lady Whistledown, in the Netflix period drama, and Julie insists she's likely to remain off-camera in season three of the show.

Asked about the possibility of appearing in front of the camera, the iconic actress told 'Entertainment Tonight': "No, no, no. You know who Lady Whistledown really is, so I'm afraid it stays with me in the background."

Despite this, Julie insisted that she's happy to remain out of the spotlight.

The veteran star - who joined the cast in late 2020 - said: "I'm very happy to do that."

'Bridgerton' has been a huge success since it first aired in 2020.

But Julie previously admitted that she'd never actually met any of her co-stars, including Rege-Jean Page, Phoebe Dynevor, Simone Ashley and Nicola Coughlan.

The actress told the 'TODAY' show: "I’ve never met the company in person. Of course I’d see them on the show sometimes, but I do all my own recording far, far away from them."

Julie insists she's a big fan of her co-stars and she's thrilled to be involved with the hit series.

She shared: "I think it's gorgeous looking, and they're all wonderful in it and they're lovely people to work with.

"[Executive producer] Shonda Rhimes and the whole gang down, they're terrific. And I'm thrilled that they asked me."

Julie also revealed how she prepares for her role on the show.

The award-winning star - who was made a dame by Queen Elizabeth in 2000 - said: "I don't record everything at one time, so to get back into character again, my first warm-up is ‘My name is Lady Whistledown.’ That'll get me back into character."