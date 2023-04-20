Max George doubts he'll ever come to terms with Tom Parker's death.

The pop star died in March 2022, aged 33, after being diagnosed with a brain tumour, and Max still feels heartbroken by the death of his best friend.

During the latest episode of Channel 4's 'Scared of the Dark', Max shared: "His second (child) was due a week after he got diagnosed. He had glioblastoma, which is an incurable brain cancer but it was at stage four when they found it.

"I was shooting a movie and it was the last day of filming and my phone rang and it was [Tom's wife] Kelsey and I was like, oh that’s a nice surprise. But it ... obviously, it wasn’t and I - I couldn’t - couldn’t really get ... I couldn’t get my head around what she’d just told me and I don’t think I accepted that.

"But do you know what was lovely is that people from outside of our group and friends, even they chipped in to help. Ed Sheeran did as well. Yeah, that saved Tom’s life probably for like a year.

"How do you deal with it? There’s no cure for that so you just sort of learn to carry on with your life I guess. But deal with it, definitely not. I don’t ... I don’t think I’ll ever be okay with it, you know."

Max, 34, also recalled thanking his former Wanted bandmate shortly before he passed away.

He shared: "One of the last things I said to him was ... I thanked him for making my life so much better than what it ever could have been, you know. Like, that whole journey through being in the band. He was my best friend."

