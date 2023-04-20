Scarlett Johansson has recalled a "therapeutic" reunion with Bill Murray years after working on 'Lost In Translation'.

The 38-year-old actress - who appeared opposite the 72-year-old star in the 2003 romantic comedy drama - admitted it was "so weird" to see him at least a decade after they filmed the movie.

Appearing on Gwyneth Paltrow's 'Goop' podcast, she said: "I didn't see him for a decade or more. It was a long time.

"And then I walked into a bar with my ex-boyfriend from a long time ago... and there was only one person at the bar and it was Bill Murray...

"It was so weird. I walked in, and I saw him sitting there — nobody else there — and I was like, 'Oh my God.' I had to walk out.

"I was like, 'It's Bill! I haven't seen him in so long.' It had been a decade of time, more than a decade of time. [I was] like 'All right, I guess I'll have to go and see what's up.' "

The 'Black Widow' star described it as a "weird moment" seeing him after so long.

She added: "It was such a weird moment. It was like a dream.

"And then I went in there and he was also surprised. Actually, it was kind of therapeutic. We sort of talked through that time."

She admitted the reunion was "cathartic" so long after working together during a "hard" time, with Bill dealing with "a lot of stuff" in his personal life.

She explained: "I think it was hard for him too because he had a lot of stuff going on with his family and his marriage.

"And it was like he was also not totally knowing what we were doing out there in Tokyo over those weeks.

"It was, I think, his way of coping was being really sort of manic in this way. I don't know, we had a cathartic experience in that weird bar."

Her comments come after a number of actors - including Lucy Liu, Geena Davis and Seth Green - have opened up on their negative experiences working with the actor.

Lucy previously accused him of "inexcusable and unacceptable" language towards her when they filmed 2000's 'Charlie's Angels'.