Ryan Reynolds has sent "tonnes of love" to a Wrexham AFC fan battling terminal lung cancer.

The 46-year-old star - who has co-owned the Welsh soccer team with fellow actor Rob McElhenney, also 46, since February 2021 - has sent an emotional message to 45-year-old fan Jay Fear, who will get his last wish as the father-of-two joins supporters at the Racecourse Ground for Saturday's (22.04.23) home game against Boreham Wood in the English National League.

In a video message to Jay shared by BBC Wales, Ryan said: "I just wanted to send a video and let you know that I’m thinking about you.

"I’m whispering because my children are a sleep. This is just a little quiet time in the house, which is nice.

"Anyway, I know that words are probably way too clumsy to express what it is that you are going through.

"But, I want you to know that I’m in your corner and hope that i get to meet you in person one of these days.

"I'm sending you tonnes of love, Jay. Okay, bye."

Last week, Ryan and Rob were awarded the Freedom of Wrexham shortly before the team's dramatic 3-2 win over Notts County on April 10, which puts them potentially one win away from securing promotion to the fourth tier of English football.

During a ceremony at the city's Guildhall, Ryan said: "I think back to that first moment. We were on Zoom speaking to the Wrexham Supporters' Trust and I don't think I have ever been as nervy as I was in that exact moment."

Ryan and Rob have invested heavily in the club since their takeover, helping to transform the team's results in the process.

He admitted that he feels lucky to have to "be a part of this story", adding: "I know that we are here so that you guys can thank us for some reason, but I feel like it is the other way around.

"We want to thank you for what you have given us."