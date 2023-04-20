Caitlyn Jenner says the transgender community is "oversaturated" because of an "indoctrination" of America's youth.

The former 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' star - who was an Olympic gold-winning decathlete called Bruce Jenner before transitioning in 2015 - has accused the Democrats of "destroying the family unit" and causing a "drastic" uprise in the number of children being transitioned.

In an interview with the right-wing outlet Breitbart, Caitlyn said: "Big government left-wing liberals are all about destroying the family unit, at any cost. That means government gets to take the place of the parents and the families.

"Trans is not made up or fake, but it is oversaturated due to indoctrination and is the latest way the left is destroying the family unit — growing government, the indoctrination in the classroom, and the subsequent drastic increase in children being transitioned is a huge problem.

"We won't see the true impact for years to come - but these are serious irreversible decisions and are maliciously being used by government to grow government under the guise of protecting children."

The reality star has just launched Fairness First, which is campaigning against "radical gender extremists".

The 73-year-old reality star has been vocal about her disapproval of transgender women participating in sports against other women.

Upon launching the action committee earlier this month, Caitlyn tweeted: "Donate today to help me fight the radical gender extremists, keep boys out of girls sports, and put parents in charge of what goes on in the classroom. All dollars will go to support these issues in the upcoming critical races!"

She continued: "Fairness First is prepared to fight on behalf of parents and their children.

"Our plan is simple. We will protect our children by rejecting radical gender ideology in our schools and in youth sports, from the top of the ballot to the bottom. Will you join us?"

Republican Caitlyn ran as a replacement candidate in the 2021 California gubernatorial recall election in 2021 and failed.

Caitlyn's latest comments on the community come after she blasted "woke" Nike over their partnership with trans model Dylan Mulvaney.

She hit out at the brand for "trying to erase women" with their efforts to promote "inclusivity" as she objected to the TikTok star's video, who identifies as female but was born male and has not had reassignment surgery, in which she announced her partnership by dancing in a sports bra.

Caitlyn tweeted: "As someone that grew up in awe of what Phil Knight did, it is a shame to see such an iconic American company go so woke!

"We can be inclusive but not at the expense of the mass majority of people, and have some decency while being inclusive. This is an outrage.

"EQUALITY INCLUSIVITY (STOP TRYING TO ERASE WOMEN). The differences between men and women are real and are a good thing! It doesn’t make trans ppl a bad thing, either. Why is it so black and white with the RADICAL RAINBOW MAFIA?!(sic)"

Caitlyn previously modelled female sportswear in 2016 when she was a face of H+M's H+M Sport collection, and she offered "a little context" to her complaint when fans pointed out the contradiction, explaining she was upset that seven-time Olympic gold winner Allyson Felix had previously claimed Nike had offered her a 70 per cent pay cut and denied her request for maternity protections in 2017, leading to her letting her contract expire and signing with another brand.

She tweeted: "A little context…I did a collab with H+M (I have done many athletic brand collabs over the years as a successful athlete).

"I don't blame Dylan (smart move). I did not like how Nike treated Allyson Felix when she became pregnant. I spoke on the outrage of disparity in their pay."