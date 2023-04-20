Seagate Technology has been fined $300 million for supplying hard drives to Huawei.

The tech company was slapped with the whopping penalty by the US Department of Commerce for selling goods with a sales value of $1.1 billion despite the export ban.

The regulation was brought in after the US government alleged that this sort of tech might be used by the Chinese military.

According to the federal agency, Seagate sent 7.4 million hard drives to Huawei for roughly a year after the ban came in during the administration of President Donald Trump despite “Huawei was placed on the Entity List for conduct inimical to our national security

Matthew Axelrod, a rep from the Bureau of Industry and Security continued: “This settlement is a clarion call about the need for companies to comply rigorously with BIS export rules, as our enforcement team works to ensure both our national security and a level playing field.”

According to a statement on its website, Seagate will pay the fine in $15 million repayments every three months for the next five years.

It comes amid the United States maintaining their anti-China sales policy when it comes to tech good like computer chips and so on.

Huawei was put on the list as early as 2019 as the US government claims that the materials could be used for human rights violations.