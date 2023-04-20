Meta has begun telling staff if they are being made redundant.

The parent company of Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp are in the process of alerting 10,000 people they no longer have employment with them as a part of a cost-saving measure.

This comes after they already let go of 11,000 people after they suffered a dip in ad sales, over-investment in the Metaverse and increased competition from services like TikTok.

The social media giant has been under pressure after it expanded too aggressively following a rise in revenue during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Those impacted by the job cuts posted about looking for other opportunities on social media while Meta declined to comment when asked by BBC News.

Instead of a fresh statement, they pointed them to their previous announcement, which labelled their business upset as a “humbling wake-up call.”

In a memo to staff, the company’s founder Mark Zuckerberg justified the axings as an answer to the “economic reality” they found themselves in and attempt to survive.

The entire tech sector has seen a wave of retrenchment with companies like Twitter, Amazon and Google and other giants reporting layoffs.