Disneyland After Dark is set to host its first ever Pride celebrations.

As part of Pride Month in June, Disneyland After Dark: Pride Nite will take place over two evenings on June 13 and 14 to celebrate the LGBTQIA+ community and allies.

As well as after hours park access, the events will also offer themed entertainment, photo opportunities, Disney characters, merchandise, speciality menu items and more.

Each evening will start with a three-hour pre-party from 6pm, following by a private party from 9pm until 1am when guests can ride some of the park's beloved attractions after the regular hours.

The Pride Nite Cavalcade on Main Street will be part of the line-up, featuring Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse, Donald, Daisy, Goofy and Clarabelle.

Guests will also get a chance to join Stitch for the Ohana Dance Party at Tomorrowland Terrace, whilst the Rivers of America will be the site of the Pride Nite Dance Club.

Other activities include country line dancing at the Golden Horseshoe, plus the chance to get a photo in front of some inspirational messages or with beloved Disney characters.

Haunted Mansion, Indiana Jones Adventures and Big Thunder Mountain Railroad will be open of action, while special snacks for the vent will be available.

The tasty treats include a Berry Cheesecake Funnel Cake at the Stage Door Cafe, a Grapefruit Lemonade Soda at Galactic Grill, Spiced Beef Potato Loaded Bites at the Red Rose Taverne and a Chocolate Almond Churro at New Orleans Square.