Rachel McAdams loves to embrace the "juxtaposition" between beauty, fantasy and "truth".

The 'Mean Girls' star created a buzz with a recent magazine cover shoot as she showed off her armpit hair and posed in a black corset top with matching wide leg pants, and she has opened up on her aesthetic.

Speaking to Bustle magazine for their cover, she said: "I love that juxtaposition of beauty, glam, fantasy, and then truth.

"With this shoot, I’m wearing latex underwear. But I’ve had two children. This is my body, and I think that's so important to reflect back out to the world."

She added: "It’s OK to look your best and work at it and be healthy, but that’s different for everyone."

The outlet also noted that Rachel wanted the pictures from the photoshoot to be "edited as minimally as possible".

Elsewhere in the interview, she opened up about her role as Barb in 'Are You There God? It's Me Margaret', which she was preparing for five months after she gave birth to her daughter in 2020.

Rachel - who also haas a five-year-old son with Jamie Linden - recalled a conversation with a costume designer, revealing: "'Why don't we just try this without a bra?'

"The great irony is Margaret just can't wait to get into a bra. But I'm playing a kind of wild child, hippie artist mom [who] doesn't wear a bra throughout the whole film...

"[We] really wanted Barb to feel like a real person who's still figuring herself out, to put Margaret and her on similar trajectories."

Meanwhile, Rachel did relate to her character's struggles, as she herself was second guessing her own portrayal of the character when it came to her bust.

She added: "I was worried some days. ‘Is this too much? Is this distracting?’ I hated thinking about that. Why do I even care? But it’s hard not to!”