Jonathan Bailey is "thrilled" to be joining forces with Omega.

The 'Bridgerton' actor - who plays Anthony, Viscount Bridgerton in the Netflix period drama - has appeared in a new solo campaign showing off a silver Aqua Terra with a sandstone dial as part of a new partnership with the Swiss luxury watchmaker.

He said in a statement: "I’m thrilled to be joining the Omega family, not only because of their dedication to their craft, but also because of the ethos of creativity, kindness and brilliance that exists so profoundly in their team and the way they work."

Meanwhile, the company's president and chief executive officer Raynald Aeschlimann revealed that the 34-year-old star's "excellence was there from the start".

Raynald added: "He worked hard to earn his place on the world stage and continues to develop and evolve.

"These are values in line with our own. We’re proud to have him in the family.”

Jonathan is joining the Omega family alongside the likes of Hyun Bin, Zoe Kravitz and George Clooney.

He is keeping busy in the acting world too, with a role in upcoming limited series 'Fellow Travelers' based on Thomas Mallon's 2007 novel of the same name

And he will be seen on the big screen as part of the 'Wicked' adaptation of the hit 'Wizard of Oz' prequel musical starring Ariana Grande, Cynthia Ervio and Michelle Yeoh.