Aaron Carter's team tried to "rehabilitate" him before his death.

The 'I Want Candy' singer died at his home in Lancaster, California, in November, aged 34, and after his primary cause of death has now been listed as drowning following an "inhalation of compressed gas and intake of alprazolam" by the Los Angeles Medical Examiner, a member of his PR team has claimed that they "actively tried" to implement a scheme for recovery before his demise.

Holly Davidson of ICT PR told Us Weekly: "We are glad this case is finally closed so we can have a celebration of life and send him off to rest. Our team actively tried to implement a plan to rehabilitate a recovery to health, however, due to outside influences and triggering dysfunctional relationships, these circumstances made it a challenge."

Alprazolam is a generic form of Xanax, and Carter was also found to have inhaled difluoroethane, which is used in cans of compressed air. The

practice of inhaling difluoroethane is also known as huffing.

The former child star is survived by his on/off fiancee Melanie Martin and their 17-month old son Prince and his former partner has questioned the findings of the autopsy.

She told The US Sun earlier this week: "I am not getting the closure I need because I don’t buy it.

"He was found with clothing on the coroner told me, how would he have drowned with clothing on.

"I still have a lot more questions I would like answered regarding the police investigation.”

Melanie thanked fans for supporting her since the tragic death of the pop star expressed her hope people will "start to focus on all the good her late partner put into this world" because he "was so much more than his issues."

She added: "I am having to come to terms with the fact that Prince and I, along with Aaron's family and friends, may never have all the answers.

"I am thankful to all who have been so supportive of Prince and I throughout this, from the certain family members who were still in Aaron's life til the end, to Aaron's true friends, to his many devoted fans.

"While there were enablers and bad influences in Aaron's circle, it's also important to note that Aaron had people who loved him unconditionally.

"I hope, as this chapter of the grieving process closes, we can focus more on Aaron's legacy and all the joy he brought to so many.

"Aaron will always be the love of my life. He was an amazing partner and a loving father.

"My main focus now is to raise Prince as Aaron would have wanted, and make sure Aaron's legacy is never forgotten."