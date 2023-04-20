'Oxenfree II: Lost Signals' has a new release date of July 12.

Night School Studio - which was acquired by Netflix in 2021 - announced a delay to the long-awaited sequel to the 2016 supernatural mystery/horror graphic adventure game last September.

The game required more work to give players the best possible experience, with more localisations needed, a statement read.

The developer tweeted at the time: "We owe it to our amazing community to make Oxenfree II: Lost Signals the best game it can possibly be, Seeing your fan art, reading your excited comments, and connecting with you fuels our ambition to make this our best game yet.

"To make Oxenfree II truly special and add more localizations, we're moving out release window to 2023. Thank you for your patience, support, and understanding. We can't wait to share the game with you. Stay tuned! (sic)"

However, it's now been given the new summer release date for the PS4, PS5, Nintendo Switch, and Steam.

The plot is: "Riley returns to her hometown of Camena to research strange electromagnetic waves. Tune the radio to communicate with supernatural beings and manipulate the world around you. And watch out for a shadowy cult attempting to open a reality-altering portal. While exploring the town, use the new walkie-talkie conversation system to connect with local contacts."