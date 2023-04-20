Nintendo has confirmed a name change for one of its Mario characters that appears in the 'Super Mario Bros. Movie'.

Spike, Mario and Luigi's former boss, who first appeared in the NES and arcade game 'Wrecking Crew' in the 80s, will no longer be referred to as "Blackie", as it has been in Japan for many years, and will be called Spike across all platforms.

Sebastian Maniscalco voices the part in the film.

Nintendo Japan tweeted: "The name of the character 'Blackie' that appears in the family computer software 'Wrecking Crew' will be changed to 'Spike', which is the same as the name in Europe and the United States.

"In addition, the name in The Super Mario Bros. Movie released on 28th April 2023 is also Spike."

The Chris Pratt-starring flick broke the record for the biggest video game adaptation opening, beating 'Ant-Man And The Wasp: Quantumania'.

The blockbuster also surpassed 'Frozen II' as the animated movie with the biggest opening.

The video game adaptation took $376.5 million (£303 million) at the global box office in the first five days of release, toppling the Disney animation's $358 million.

And the theme tune also became the first video game music added to the US National Recording Registry.

The 2023 big-screen video game adaptation's theme, 'Ground Theme' by Nintendo's longtime collaborator, Japanese composer Koji Kondo, was first released in 1985 and will be preserved in history.

Kondo told Congress: “Having this music preserved alongside so many other classic songs is such a great honour.

“It’s actually a little bit difficult to believe.”