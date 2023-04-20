Metallica were allegedly told not to look at Sir Mick Jagger when they supported The Rolling Stones.

The heavy metal legends were the special guests at two of the legendary rock'n'roll band's concerts at Oracle Park in San Francisco in 2005, where a personal assistant allegedly told the 'Nothing Else Matters' rockers to not make any eye contact or talk to the 79-year-old music legend.

Speaking on an episode of the podcast 'Club Random with Bill Maher', drummer Lars Ulrich recalled: “So we’re sitting backstage, and – and this is in no way a judgment on the Stones, this is really more about us – at one point a personal assistant or whatever comes and says, ‘Mick Jagger’s gonna walk through here in a couple minutes, he’s going over to his private gym in his truck, and he’s going to warm up before the show. When he walks through here, please don’t make eye contact with him or talk to him.'"

Mega Stones fan Lars was devastated that he couldn't speak to his heroes and was only allowed a photo opportunity with Mick and co before going on stage.

He said: “I had dreams, like, I thought, we’re gonna play with The Rolling Stones and you know where I’m gonna spend my whole time, is in Keith Richards hotel room, sitting at one of those legendary parties ’til nine o’clock in the morning: I’ll be the last one to leave! It wasn’t exactly like that."

The 59-year-old sticksman insisted it couldn't be more different for support acts at Metallica's shows.

He added: “I always go and say hello to our support act: I look them in the eye, I ask them if there’s anything they need. It’s a human thing; if somebody comes out and plays on a Metallica stage I want them to feel at home.”