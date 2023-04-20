Kristin Cavallari will not let her children go into entertainment until they are 18.

The 36-year-old reality star - who has Camden 10, Jaxon, eight and seven-year-old Saylor with ex-husband Jay Cutler - rose to fame in 2004 when she became a cast member on 'Laguna Beach: The Real Orange County' but will only allow her own kids to pursue a career in the spotlight when they reach adulthood because it is already "hard enough" being a child.

Speaking on 'The Jennifer Hudson Show', she said: "It's hard enough being in school and doing everything that you're doing as a kid, so [I'd say] just focus on that, and we'll cross that bridge when it comes. I'm just trying to keep them kids as long as possible."

The Uncommon James founder went on to reflect that when she found fame, she was a high school student, and the MTV show "fell into her lap" but these days she "enjoys" being out of the showbiz glare after making the move from Los Angeles to Tennessee.

She added: "You know, I was in high school when that started, and really that show fell into my lap. When I graduated high school, I moved up here to LA and I just kind of rode the wave. And now I'm in Franklin, Tennessee. And I gotta say, it's nice to be kind of out of entertainment but to dip my toe back in when I want to.

"I have three kids and I live a very normal life, as much as possible. Everything I'm doing now... I can do most of that from my house, and just be mom first and foremost. Being a mom has given me a real purpose in life, I would say. And it's the best thing I've ever done, truly."