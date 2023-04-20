Cheryl Hines has pledged her support to her husband Robert F. Kennedy Jr.'s run for president.

The 'Curb Your Enthusiasm' actress praised her spouse - who is the son of late US Attorney General Robert F. Kennedy and nephew of late former President John F. Kennedy - as a "fearless leader" and thinks he's the right candidate for the deocrat party because he "understands the needs of the American people".

She said in a statement: "My husband, Robert Kennedy Jr. announced today he will be running for President and I support his decision.

"He is a fearless leader who understands the needs of the American people and has devoted his life fighting for democracy."

Robert, 69, had filed paperwork with the Federal Election Commission to run as a Democratic candidate in 2024 earlier this month and formally announced he was running at a press conference on Wednesday (19.04.23).

But while the environmental lawyer has the support of his wife, his younger sister, Kerry Kennedy, has been critical of his anti-vaccine stance.

Kerry - who spearheads the RFK Human Rights advocacy group - said in a statement earlier this month: "I love my brother Bobby, but I do not share or endorse his opinions on many issues, including the COVID pandemic, vaccinations and the role of social media platforms in policing false information. It is also important to note that Bobby's views are not reflected in or influence the mission or work of our organisation."

Her words were echoed by younger brother Doug Kennedy.

The FOX News correspondent told People earlier this month: "Everyone [in the family] loves him and recognises his talent. Not everyone agrees with his positions."

Robert - who married Cheryl in 2014 - previously shared his priorities if he was elected president.

He tweeted last month: "If it looks like I can raise the money and mobilise enough people to win, I'll jump in the race.

"If I run, my top priority will be to end the corrupt merger between state and corporate power that has ruined our economy, shattered the middle class, polluted our landscapes and waters, poisoned our children, and robbed us of our values and freedoms."