Kylie Jenner texts Timothée Chalamet "almost every day."

The 25-year-old makeup mogul - who has children Stormi, five, and 14-month old Aire with ex-boyfriend Travis Scott - is thought to have been dating 'Call Me By Your Name' star Timothee , 27, in recent weeks and now an insider has revealed that the pair are in almost constant communication.

The source told this week's edition of UsWeekly magazine: "Kylie and Timothée text, FaceTime or communicate in some way almost every day. They have a really fun and flirty exchange between them, and he makes Kylie smile. Kylie is definitely open to seeing Timothée again, but she’s letting him take the lead. She enjoys being courted and feels like the more effort he puts in, the more she likes him. "

However, 'The Kardashians' star is said to feel that Timothee "doesn't need to go super over the top" in his efforts to pursuse her and descroned the billionaire businesswoman as being "down-to-earth" and unlike what fans may think of her.

The source added: "At the same time, she appreciates that he doesn’t feel the need to go super over the top with grand gestures just to impress her. Despite what some people may think, Kylie really is down-to-earth and laidback. Having some tacos and just hanging out is a perfect date idea for her. She is having fun getting to know Timothée better. "

The comments come just days after it was claimed that Kylie - who has also dated the likes of Tyga and Jaden Smith - has "really great chemistry" with Timothee and that he is different to all of her former flames.

A source said: "Timothée is a total gentleman and treats [Kylie] with respect. He’s very charming and he makes her laugh, and he’s easy to talk to. He’s not like any of the other guys she’s dated before and although he may not seem like her type, they have really good chemistry."