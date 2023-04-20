Hailey Bieber has gone through some of the "saddest, hardest moments" of her life this year.

The 26-year-old model admitted her mind and emotions "have been fragile" recently amid fans' apparent attempts to stir up drama between herself and Selena Gomez, and she urged her followers to be there for one another.

In a series of text posts on her Instagram Story, Hailey confessed: "I like to make jokes about how I feel because sometimes it's easier than admitting I'm having a hard time.

"But truthfully since 2023 started I have had some of the saddest, hardest moments I've ever had in my adult life and my mind and emotions have been fragile to say the least.

"And I know so many other people feel the same way I feel, so just know you're not alone.

"That being said, let's keep being there for one another. Let's be there for loved ones and friends and family and strangers.

"Let's just be there for people.. let's keep showing up for each other even when it's hard. We're better together."

Last month Selena dismissed suggestions of a feud and calle don her fans to stop attacking Hailey.

She wrote on her Instagram Story: "Hailey Bieber reached out to me and let me know that she has been receiving death threats and such hateful negativity.

"This isn't what I stand for. No one should have to experience hate or bullying. I've always advocated for kindness and really want this all to stop."

Shortly after posting, Hailey publicly thanked Selena for 'speaking out,' sharing that they had been discussing how to 'move past this ongoing narrative' between them once and for all.

She added: "The last few weeks have been very hard for everyone involved and millions of people are seeing so much hate around this which is extremely harmful. While social media is an incredible way to connect and build community, moments like this only create extreme division instead of bringing people together.

"Things can be taken out of context or construed differently than they were intended. We all need to be more thoughtful about what we post and what we say, including myself.

"In the end I believe love will always be bigger than hate and negativity and there is always an opportunity to meet each other with more empathy or compassion."