F Murray Abraham has issued a “sincere and deeply felt apology” after claims he was fired from an Apple TV+ series over two complaints of alleged sexual misconduct.

The Oscar-winner, 83, famed for his recent role in ‘White Lotus’, had been playing chief video game writer C W Longbottom in ‘Mythic Quest’, but unexpectedly quit in April 2022 between its second and third seasons, and has now addressed a report by Rolling Stone that said he was sacked after “at least two concerns were raised” about his behaviour.

He said in a statement to ComingSoon: “Though never my intention to offend anyone, I told jokes – nothing more – that upset some of my colleagues and as a result lost a great job with wonderful people.

“I have grown in my understanding from this experience, and I hope they will forgive me.”

Rolling Stone had reported: “The first incident resulted in Abraham being given a warning and told to keep away from some of the show’s actresses, according to a production source.

“After a second incident was brought to creator and star Rob McElhenney’s attention, Rolling Stone understands that Abraham was let go from the show.”

Show producer Lionsgate said in a statement to the magazine: “We take allegations of misconduct seriously and investigate them thoroughly.

“As a matter of corporate policy, we do not discuss our personnel actions.” Rolling Stone added dad-of-two Abraham – whose wife Kate Hannan died last year after a long battle with multiple sclerosis – did not return requests for comment, “nor did McElhenney, the show’s other creators, and lead actresses”.

It is still unclear who apparently made the allegations against the star.

F Murray – born Murray Abraham – was killed off from ‘Mythic Quest’ in the premiere of season three, aired in November, with his character driving off a cliff into the Grand Canyon in a Thunderbird after he was diagnosed with a terminal illness.

Rob, 46, told Variety around the time his exit from the show was revealed: “It’s a bummer to not have Murray in this season.

“But we recognise that C W is a beloved character and obviously a huge part of the show.

“So, we made sure that we have a really fitting tribute to him. We definitely address it in a big way.”