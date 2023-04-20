Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos pre-recorded Thursday’s episode of ‘Live With Kelly and Mark’ and appear to be working only three days a week on the show.

The couple, both 52, who started hosting ABC’s hit morning series together this week after Ryan Seacrest, 48, stepped away from the co-hosting spot in February after a six-year run, were hit with outrage on social media from viewers when they spotted a disclaimer on Thursday’s show that said it had been taped on a previous day.

The Mail Online has also reported the show’s upcoming filming schedule shows the co-hosts will “only be filming three days per week”, as it apparently “shows them in studio on Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday next week, and on Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday the week after that”.

Viewers have also criticised Kelly and Mark for “cringey” banter and have pleaded with them online to stop revealing intimate details about their marriage.

But Page Six highlighted how pre-recording ‘Live’ is “not a new phenomenon that has been introduced with Consuelos”.

It said during the six years Kelly co-hosted with Ryan, the pair occasionally pre-recorded episodes of ‘Live with Kelly and Ryan’, sometimes to accommodate the ‘’American Idol’ presenter’s schedule that was split between New York City and Los Angeles.

Kelly and Ryan were said to have most commonly taped a Friday episode before broadcast, which they did for Ryan’s final show.

Mark has admitted his and Kelly’s exchanges on the show have gone “off the rails”, telling SiriusXM’s ‘The Jess Cagle Show’ with Julia Cunningham: “I can’t do tomorrow’s show now, I can’t do yesterday’s show over again.

“If it’s great, great. If it’s not so great, we’ll try better next time. And that’s been my approach. Just kind of be in the moment... I enjoy the first 20 minutes so much. We often have five or six different things we’re gonna talk about.

“And I love the days when we get to none of those and we go off on some left turn to Albuquerque and it’s just off the rails and we go back and it’s not even when we talk about our shared lives together.

“Maybe when we’re both kids in different worlds and talking about our experiences. That’s what I love about the show.”

Mark, who has children Michael, 25, Lola, 21, and Joaquin, 20, with Kelly, also said about sharing a “telepathy” with his wife about which topics are appropriate: “I think we’ve got a pretty good sense of what that line is. It’ll probably move back and forth a little bit, you know? But we haven’t had too many discussions about, ‘OK, well that’s off limits, right?’ I think it’s just kind of in our brains.

“We often have conversations with us just looking at each other, like, ‘Are we gonna do this?’ Or ’No, we’re not doing this. Of course we’re not doing this.’ “So we have… we have that telepathy that married couples after 27 years kind of do.”