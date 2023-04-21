John Mulaney walked into his drugs intervention with his pockets stuffed with tranquilisers and cocaine.

The 40-year-old comic first got sober in 2005, but said he “slowly got back into pharmaceuticals over the next 13, 14 years”, progressing from prescribed drugs to illegal substances scored on the street, before again getting clean after his loved ones arranged a confrontation with him in 2020 about his spiralling addiction.

He told the ‘This Past Weekend w/ Theo Von’ podcast about walking in to see a “bunch” of people at his intervention after picking up his latest stash: “I’d just been to my drug dealer’s apartment, and I finally got the right balance: one pocket all Adderall and coke, one pocket all Xanax.

“And I was like, ‘I have done it. I reached equilibrium.’”

He added even though he was “strung out” at the time he kept “insisting” to his loved ones he “hadn’t used drugs in days”.

John added: “I went, ‘Look, I am sober right now. Look at me. I am sober right now,’ I kept saying.

“I remember times when I felt like, ‘OK, I’ve done too much. Like, this is serious, and I’ve done too much, and maybe I should go down to my lobby and sit there in case I need to... I lived right near an urgent care. I was like, ‘Maybe I need to sit here and just tell the doorman to grab a paramedic or something.’”

John said he recalls doing “five or six days” in detox, that made him feel as if his “skeleton wanted to rip outta (his) body”.

The former ‘Saturday Night Live’ writer added: “I remember laying on my bed just like f****** writhing.”

John said he had believed before he got clean again he would be “just fine” f he was “balancing coke and Adderall with Xanax and Klonopin”.

John asked his artist wife of nearly seven years, Anna Marie Tendler, 37, for a divorce after he completed treatment in early 2021 and in September that year confirmed that he and actress Olivia Munn, 42, were expecting a child together, with their son Malcolm born two months later.