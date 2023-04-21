Noel Gallagher is looking forward to meeting “perky nannas” on his upcoming tour.

The ‘High Flying Birds’ frontman, 55, confirmed in January he was splitting from his wife of 22 years Sara MacDonald, and has now joked he wants to talk to older female fans when he goes back on the road to promote his latest album ‘Council Skies’.

He told Zoe Ball, 52, on her Radio 2 show after he was given his favourite Australian confectionary – a Perky Nana – by the host: “A perky nanna? I’m hoping to meet a few of those on tour if I am being honest.”

Zoe had told Noel about her confusion over how the banana flavoured snack was pronounced: “I thought this was called a perky nanna.”

Noel, who has sons Donovan, 15, and Sonny, 12, with Sara, as well as daughter Anaïs, 23, with ex-wife Meg Matthews, 57, added his mum Peggy, 75, thinks ‘Council Skies’ is his best album yet, adding: “People are saying it’s my best record. Well, my mum is. Can we put that on the ad?”

The singer and Sara announced they were divorcing in a joint statement that appealed for privacy and said they would “together continue to look after their children” as “their priority”.

Noel also told Zoe he will be getting fit ahead of his UK tour, saying he had been unable to work out while on the road as he only exercises at home.

He added: “I would rather spend a small fortune to put a gym in my house than go through the embarrassment of being in a public gym.

“Frankly, if I get photographed coming out of a gym in gym gear, it’s over.

“Nobody needs to see it, nobody will see it. I do go to the gym regularly. The older you get, you have to or you just end up looking like an old rock star.

“It’s amazing how addictive that kind of thing becomes. I never went to the gym until I was 40.

“I find if I put the gear on, I am going. That for me is more difficult than actually doing the hour-and-a-half.

“As long as I can put the little socks on and the trainers and the ill-fitting top and the questionable shorts with the spandex to protect your hamstrings, if I can do that, I’m going to the gym.”