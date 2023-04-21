Selma Blair says she “could use” a “brilliant man” who loves her.

The ‘Cruel Intentions’ actress, 50, is battling an array of symptoms from her multiple sclerosis while looking after son Arthur, 11, who she had with her fashion designer ex Jason Bleick, 49, and admitted she isn’t holding out much hope she’ll find love due to the ravages of the disease, which still leaves her bed-bound and exhausted despite being in remission.

She told the May issue of British Vogue: “I’m a single mom. With two dogs and two horses, one of which I am dying to have some consistent weeks, body-wise, to really try to ride again.

“I stay inside on sunny days if I can. The sun is my kryptonite: it still triggers extreme weakness and lethargy. By evening I come alive, though I do not yet have a social night life… Who does?

“I am open (to a new man.) But I have grown not to expect much. I don’t get asked out.

“(Her MS) takes patience and sensitivity, and I won’t compromise anymore. I am happy with what I have, but open to more one day.

“I like brilliant people. I could use a brilliant man who loved me. Perhaps. I don’t know… .”

Selma, who suffered an array of symptoms from vomiting to constant weeping for 40 years until her MS was finally diagnosed, added about her condition costing her friendships and potential partners: “Groups of friends and love interests lost interest.”

She said even her doctor advised her to keep her illness “ to myself”, and was told “work ‘wouldn’t have to know’.

Selma added: “People didn’t feel safe sharing that stuff.”

But she said she feels film bosses are now more open to the idea of hiring people with disabilities, but said her MS still means she will struggle to work.

Selma added: “(I think producers) are open to (offering her jobs) now. The reality of a set is another thing: the hours, the nights, the logistics of somewhere to curl up and reset my nervous system once over-activated.

“I haven’t actively pursued work in acting – it hasn’t been the right time yet – but it’s absolutely doable for me. I have to take the leap.”

She said about the struggle to make film sets more accessible for disabled workers: “Infrastructure (on sets is) still an issue, isn’t it? Disabled bathrooms. Ramps.

“But there are people in high places enacting change. It’s the disabled representation by disabled people behind and in front of the camera or stage that will set this tone. I have hope for the industry.

“Times are changing. I want to encourage this by just being a loud squeaky wheel. And listening. And getting loud. Once I wake up.”