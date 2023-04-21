Denise Richards has confirmed she's returning to 'The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills'.

The 52-year-old reality star quit the Bravo show in 2020 but will be back as a "friend of the cast".

She told Variety: “I have filmed some episodes.

“And it’s been fun. And you know, I’m a big fan of the show, so it was fun to go back and film a lot of stuff with them.”

Denise admitted the whole thing came out of the blue and even the production team had no idea when she attended a screening recently.

She added: “This all just happened recently on the spur of the moment.

“I was at her screening as a friend — like a real friend — I didn’t tell anyone I was gonna be there. Production didn’t know. I just showed up, like, for real life, as a real friend in real life.”

The 'World is Not Enough' actress - who has Sami, 19, and Lola, 17, with ex-husband Charlie Sheen, and adopted daughter Eloise - only joined the cast for two seasons and claimed she quit to focus on other projects and to spend more time with her children.

Denise clashed with the majority of the rest of the cast in the wake of fellow 'Housewives' star Brandi Glanville, 50, claiming they had slept together, an allegation denied by the actress.

Friends previously admitted the 'Wild Things' star didn't "feel comfortable" about returning to the show.

A source told E! News at the time: "Denise has made it clear she doesn't want to return and doesn't feel comfortable returning. She has expressed it was emotionally stressful and took a toll on her mental health."

Brandi previously made her allegation to her fellow housewives, Kyle Richards, Dorit Kemsley, Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave, Lisa Rina, and Erika Girardi, at a sit-down dinner.

She said: "I f***ed her, woke up the next morning [and] she said, 'Aaron [Phypers] can never know this. He'll kill me.'"

The claim prompted a shocked reaction from the cast members.

But when they later confronted Denise about Brandi's accusation, she denied cheating on her husband.

The actress - who has been married to Aaron since 2018 - responded: "What the f***? That is not true!"

Denise later threatened to quit the reality show if the production team didn't edit the speculation out of the show.

She said: "Bravo has a choice. If they ever want me to be on the show ... they need to cut that."