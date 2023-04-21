Drake Bell's wife has filed for divorce.

The 'Drake and Josh' star's estranged spouse Janet Von Schmeling has applied to the courts to officially end her four-year marriage to the actor - who caused alarm earlier this month when he was reported missing, only to be found safe shortly afterwards - and revealed they actually separated last September.

According to documents obtained by TMZ, Janet has cited irreconcilable differences as the reason for the split and she is seeking primary and legal custody of their two-year-old son Wyatt, though she wants Drake to be granted visitation rights.

She is also seeking spousal support.

Last week, Drake was reported "missing and endangered", a day after he had enjoyed a day at SeaWorld, Orlando with his little boy.

A statement from Daytona Beach Police shared to Facebook read: “MISSING Officers are looking for Jared Bell, DOB 06/27/1986.

“He should be travelling in a 2022 grey BMW and his last known location is potentially the area of Mainland High School on 4/12/2023 just before 9p.m. He is considered missing and endangered.”

When fans asked if it was a hoax, police clarified: “For those asking, this is a legitimate post from the Daytona Beach Police Department.”

Hours later, cops confirmed the 36-year-old star had been found.

They told Page Six: “We can confirm law enforcement officials are in contact and Mr Bell is safe."

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office added that Drake - whose first TV appearance was aged five on ‘Home Improvement’ - had been found in their jurisdiction “unharmed” at around 11.30am, and that deputies “took action” to ensure he received a “mental health evaluation.”

Drake later claimed he had simply not had his mobile phone with him.

He tweeted: "You leave your phone in the car and don’t answer for the night and this?"