Juno Temple is to star in 'Venom 3'.

The 'Ted Lasso' actress is in talks to join the latest instalment of the Sony and Marvel series, with Tom Hardy set to return as Eddie Brock and his titular alter ego.

According to Deadline, it is unclear as yet which character Juno would be playing because plot details are being kept tightly under wraps but she was the top choice for the part.

The third installment in the franchise will be directed by Kelly Marcel, who has written the previous scripts and will also do so again, working on a screenplay based on a story she wrote with Tom.

But the director and the lead actor will produce the movie, alongside Avi Arad, Matt Tolmach, Amy Pascal and Hutch Parker.

It is currently unknown if any other characters will be returning for the film.

Tom previously suggested that the 'Venom' story would be a trilogy.

He said: "These things [usually] come in threes. If there's going to be a new one – and they depend heavily on the success of each individual one, so you can't count on them ever happening again – every one has got to be as if it was the last one.

"But I think it's really important, if you go into something, thinking that one, two and three are the same ... the same story, the same film. So that you don't surprise yourself by being caught out by suddenly having to do a third from nowhere."

Eddie last made an appearance, albeit brief, in 2021's 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' in a Venom-Spidey crossover.

'Spider-Man: No Way Home' scribes Erik Sommers and Chris McKenna recently commented on Venom's future in the Marvel Cinematic Universe after the cameo, which saw Eddie zapped back to his own world with a dreg of the symbiote left in his wake.

The former said: "It leaves the door open for possibilities.

"As opposed to just seeing him go back and not seeing any symbiote. So it just allows for some exciting possibilities in the future."

And when quizzed on the possibility of a showdown between Venom and Spider-Man, McKenna said: "I have no idea. That is above our pay grade. We are part of a bigger, larger universe that we are not the gods of, we're just mortals in.

"I think it was a fun idea that the sixth [member of] the Sinister Six gets stuck in a bar and doesn't get out of there, but maybe he leaves a little something behind. Again, we're not masters of that course of that next adventure."