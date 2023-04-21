Scarlett Johansson thinks Ryan Reynolds is a "good guy".

The 'Black Widow' actress was married to the 'Green Lantern' star from 2008 to 2011 and though she noted their union wasn't "very long", she still had a lot of praise for her first husband.

Scarlett was a guest on Gwyneth Paltrow's 'Goop' podcast when the host exclaimed: "Oh that's right! I forgot that you were married to Ryan Reynolds! Goals!"

The 'Lost in Translation' star laughed and said: "Yes! We weren't married very long."

But Gwyneth quipped: "It still counts!

"We love a good Ryan Reynolds in our home."

Scarlett agreed: "He's a good guy!"

The former couple have since moved on from their marriage, with Scarlett tying the knot with Romain Dauriac - the father of her eight-year-old daughter Rose - in 2014 but splitting three years later and going on to wed Colin Jost in 2020, with whom she has son Cosmo, 20 months.

Meanwhile, Ryan married Blake Lively in 2012 and they have daughters James, eight, Inez, six, and three-year-old Betty, as well as a fourth child, who they have not shared any personal details about since they were born in February.

The 38-year-old actress previously admitted she would never have dated Colin if they'd gone to high school together.

Shown a photo of the 'Saturday Night Live' star from his teenage yearbook, she told talk show host Drew Barrymore: "Umm, I don't think so, no. Personally, my brother had that same haircut, both of my brothers, and I just can't. There's no way. I mean, who decided on that cut as a stylish thing? What hairdresser was like, 'I'll try this'?"

Later in the interview, Scarlett spilled about how she had met Colin but they only got together when “the timing was right”.

She said: “I mean he’s a very cute guy, but the other times I was there I was in another relationship…. This time the timing was right.

“I think he looked differently to me because I was available, the timing just has to be right. I think that I definitely have been in relationships where the timing is not right… and sometimes it’s a good person but the timing [is] off and it’s important to be open to that, too.”