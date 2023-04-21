Doja Cat battled through gastroenteritis to walk the red carpet at Paris Fashion Week earlier this year.

The singer turned heads at the stylish event in the French capital back in January when she hit the head carpet covered in red body paint and 30,000 Swarovski crystals - and she's now revealed she went through the gruelling make-up application process despite battling crippling stomach pains because she was determined not to call in sick.

In an interview with L'Officeil, Doja Cat explained: "I didn't realise I had to get up at four in the morning. So we get there, and I didn't realise till I sat down in the chair that I had gastroenteritis. So I had gotten super ill ... I'm sitting there, and I feel the twirling of a knife. The whole crew was so sweet. The whole glam team was so understanding and so sensitive and kind. It was great and very professional."

The 27-year-old star spent five hours having her make-up applied with four people working to stick the crystals onto her skin.

Despite feeling under the weather, Doja Cat took to the red carpet in her extravagant outfit as planned but she now admits her illness got worse as the day went on.

She added: "I was trying to joke around and make light of the situation, but as time progressed, it only got worse. My stomach felt like there was a blade in it, and it was just spinning 100 miles per hour. I never felt pain worse than that - and on one of the most important days of my life! So it was full of emotions and just crazy feelings."

The look - titled Doja's Inferno - was created by Pat McGrath and her team and the celebrity makeup artist later thanked the musician for her patience in a post on Instagram.

Pat captioned a picture of Doja Cat: "Doja's sublime patience during the 4 hours and 58 minutes it took to create the look with #TeamPatMcGrath, which was covered in over 30,000 hand-applied @swarovski Crystals, was inspiring. The final product was a magical, mesmerising masterpiece of sparkling brilliance."