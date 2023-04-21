Julianne Hough had never drank wine until she dated Ryan Seacrest.

The 34-year-old dancer has her own alcohol brand Fresh Vine Wine now but she admitted her strict religious upbringing meant she hadn't really drank until the 'American Idol' host - who she dated from 2011 to 2013 - introduced her to his passion for the beverage.

Appearing on 'The Kelly Clarkson Show', Julianne said: "When I was 21, I actually ended up dating your former host and he's very much into wine. He's got a winery in Napa and in Italy. He, like, introduced me to wine.

"What was so interesting was, because I didn't drink growing up L.D.S. [The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints], it was usually associated with partying [and] getting drunk."

As a self-proclaimed "geek", the 'Dancing with the Stars' co-host relished the "education" Ryan gave her in wine.

She said: "This was, like, an education -- and I'm such a geek, I love to learn things and he taught me all about how to smell, taste and swirl the glass."

When she was dating Ryan, Julianne previously joked that the 48-year-old presenter had "ruined" her life because of his high standards in wine.

She told InStyle magazine in 2012: "We always have great wine, and I can tell the difference. So I told him, 'You ruined my life because I can't go to a friend's house and drink cheap wine anymore.'"

Julianne and her business partner, actress Nina Dobrev, launched their lower-carb and lower-calorie wine in 2021 to reflect their "holistic and balanced lifestyles".

The dancer previously told People magazine: "We could also see how people were becoming more health conscious, focusing on their holistic approaches, but they didn't want to compromise on that beautiful experience of a premium tasting wine."

Nina added: "Our wine provides that to the consumer. You don't feel guilty. You can have it and have a good time and also feel good the next day and still work out and still do yoga. It's not one for the other."