Melanie Lynskey says the loss of her friendship with Kate Winslet was more painful than some of her romantic relationship break-ups.

The actresses became close pals as teenagers when they worked on 1994 movie 'Heavenly Creatures' together but Melanie, 45, has revealed the pair drifted apart in the years afterwards and she watched from the sidelines as her former friend became one of the most famous women in the world.

Speaking on Josh Horowitz's 'Happy Sad Confused' podcast, Melanie insisted there was no drama between them but it was still painful to lose touch. She explained: "When I lost touch with Kate, it was more heartbreaking than some break-ups that I've had.

"It was so painful and it wasn't like anything happened, it's just she became a gigantic, international movie star and she didn't have a lot of time and then, suddenly, she'd be in Los Angeles and not have time ... It happens in relationships. People kind of drift apart, but that was so painful for me."

Melanie went on to reveal she forged a friendship with another actor while working on a project together - and she was shocked when her new pal told her the friendship was over as soon as the cameras stopped rolling.

The 'Yellowjackets' star said: "I did this movie with this actor and when we were finished I said: 'Oh my gosh, I'm just so happy that I met you and we have this friendship' and she said: 'Yeah, I'm not friends with actors. I don't stay friends with actors'.

"And I was just like: 'What?' I was so shocked by it ... 'She was] someone who had been working longer than me'."

Melanie added that she now tries not to take it personally when she loses friends, saying: "I was so sensitive. I was always so injured by losing these great loves I was having ... It got easier."