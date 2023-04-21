Edward Enninful says producing British Vogue’s new disabled talent issue was “one of the proudest moments” of his career.

The magazine editor, 51, oversaw May’s edition, titled ‘Reframing Fashion’, which focuses on 19 disabled people from fashion, sport and the arts and features five different covers with various disabled stars – including multiple sclerosis sufferer Selma Blair, 50, and model Ellie Goldstein, 21, who has Down’s syndrome.

Edward, who has visual and hearing issues and a blood disorder he says presents him with “challenges” at work, told the BBC about learning “so much” from making the issue: “My tenure here at Vogue has always been about inclusivity and diversity, and people forget how hard it is for the disabled community.

“It was so important I could relate – I felt real pride that people can actually speak up about disabilities and not have to hide it and how it impacts them.

“I think this is one of the most incredible issues I’ve had the privilege of editing in my tenure.”

Other contributors to the May issue include racing driver Nicolas Hamilton, 31, and comedian Rosie Jones, 32, who both have cerebral palsy, as well as Justina Miles, 20, the deaf sign language interpreter who appeared at Rihanna’s 2023 Super Bowl half time show.

Edward added: “What I loved about all of them is they all just speak up and champion their community by teaching the world to be more caring and understanding.

“Anybody like that deserves to be on a British Vogue cover... what makes this issue so different is the way in which we think about visibility and representation moving from something that is solely based on image and the cover, to being in the room where decisions are made so that it’s not a moment, it’s a movement.”

Actress Selma, 50, who suffered for 40 years with the impacts of MS before it was finally diagnosed, told the issue she is proud to have turned the cane she needs as a result of the disease into a fashion accessory.

She first used one in her first public appearance since announcing her MS diagnosis at the 2019 Vanity Fair Oscar Party.

Selma told British Vogue: “I have an emotional and physical attachment to the cane.

“I settle in my voice and body as soon as I hold (it.) It’s an extension of me. And I know it adds to visibility.

“So many younger people have started publicly embracing their sticks more. I do think representation matters.

“If I can help remove stigma or over-curiosity in a crowd for someone else, then that’s great.”